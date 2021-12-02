Maggie O’Neill Joins the NAI Legacy Investment Team
Vice President - Investor Relations & CommunicationsMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that Maggie O’Neill has joined the NAI Legacy Investment team. Maggie’s expertise in relationship building, information distribution, coordination of executive tasks, and attending conferences will make her a key addition to the NAI Legacy team. Her primary role will be to facilitate regular communication with key partners and investors, thereby strengthening NAI Legacy’s connection to its increasing number of clients. Her experience in sales, as well as strong interpersonal skills, made her perfect for the position.
Maggie commented: "I am grateful and honored to be joining the NAI Legacy team. I look to bring my passion and a fresh approach to an already outstanding and successful team, and to continue the company's national expansion and growth."
Duane Lund, Chief Operating Officer, said “We’re very pleased and fortunate to have Maggie join as a senior member of our investment team. She comes highly recommended by numerous industry professionals and we look forward to her contributions to NAI Legacy as we continue our national expansion of tax-efficient investment offerings.”
Maggie previously held a position at The True Life Companies as Manager, Partner Relations & Communications. Maggie’s education includes an Associate in Business from Arapahoe Community College, and she also studied at the University of Nevada and the University of Arkansas.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a full-service real estate owner & operator with a unique tax-efficient investment platform within the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a sponsor and broker of real estate investment products and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds, and Direct Commercial Real Estate Investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management, and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 375 office locations and over 4,000 professionals. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network allows us to tailor investment services directly for a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk tolerance, and investment preference.
