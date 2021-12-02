Idencia Signs Zentag as APAC Reseller

Idencia logo

Idencia has added New Zealand RFID specialist, Zentag, as a reseller for the Asia Pacific region.

In our work with Idencia we have found an organisation whose values align to ours and whose expertise & offerings complement the work we do perfectly.”
— Paul Plester, GM, Zentag

TOPSFIELD, MA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc., a provider of data tracking services for manufacturers of products used in construction, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Zentag to serve as a reseller in the Asia Pacific region.

Zentag (Auckland, NZ), specializing in radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, will serve as a value-added reseller of Idencia’s data tracking service in its home country of New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands and countries throughout Asia. Idencia provides a cloud-hosted SaaS offering to manufacturers of products made for construction. The service is used to serialize products with RFID tags and track information about each from the time of manufacture through end-of-life.

Idencia CEO, Jeff Pollock, remarked: “We are delighted to partner with Zentag. The company and its principals bring a wealth of experience in RFID applications. Whereas Idencia’s core expertise is in software, Zentag’s deep understanding of RFID tracking and barcoding complements our skill set perfectly. As a result, Zentag is already starting to produce business opportunities.”

Zentag principal, Paul Plester, stated:

"We founded ZenTag to provide high quality RFID solutions for customers who want to transform their business. Our approach has been based around truly understanding a customer’s process & caring about the outcomes we can deliver. In our work with Idencia we have found an organisation whose values align to ours and whose expertise & offerings complement the work we do perfectly. We look forward to working with more customers across Asia Pacific jointly with Idencia. "

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO, Idencia (jpollock@idencia.com) or Paul Plester, General Manager, Zentag (paul@zentag.co.nz)

About Idencia
Idencia, Inc. (Topsfield, MA) offers a data tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture,
construction and maintenance of products used in construction. The company sells to manufacturers of precast
concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and the Pacific Rim.

About Zentag
Zentag (Auckland, New Zealand) sells services and RFID-related products to help businesses succeed and produce better, data-driven outcomes. Projects result in solutions that improve productivity and often play a key part in building sustainable, circular economies.

Jeff Pollock
Idencia, Inc
+1 978-212-7014
jpollock@idencia.com
