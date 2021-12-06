ProHance presents the SHARED SERVICES Summit 2021
ProHance takes the lead as the presenting partner of the SHARED SERVICES Summit 2021 in BengaluruBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current digital disruption is presenting various ongoing challenges to businesses of almost every size. Within this global arena, competition is rising from every corner of the world - but so are opportunities. Recent global events have forced people and companies to look, think and act differently. The situation in which leaders have forced themselves to question previous models and risks that were underestimated.
Today’s market leaders are recognizing that to succeed in this new business environment, they must rethink their existing operational models to better support their strategic direction. Further, while the pandemic has reinforced focus on cost reduction and location diversification into shared services setup, it has accelerated the desire to strengthen digital capabilities the most.
Hence now is the time for leaders to prioritize shared services innovation, rethink their operating model and fully harness the digital capabilities.
The 6th edition of the SHARED SERVICES Summit brought together all the leaders from various industries in the shared services space to share their best practices, insights, and experiences on the major leading strategies that have emerged in this pandemic i.e. on rethinking operating models and aggressively deploying 'Future of Work' by digitizing service delivery with the help of automation.
At the Summit, held on December 3 at an in-person event in Bengaluru, ProHance presented the partner session -- Building a Resilient Hybrid Work Culture in Shared Service. The session discussed, the 'Future of the Workforce', how it is changing, and how remote work will form a key part of the future delivery model. Shared service is now becoming the standard model for large organizations wanting to improve service effectiveness and efficiency whilst achieving cost reduction.
The session addressed:
* Effectively Manage a Distributed Workforce
* Enabling Hybrid Work Environment & Anywhere Operations
* Enabling Remote Work Distribution & Management
* Driving collaboration, efficiency & transparency in shared service setup
* Leveraging technologies to deliver on an integrated roadmap across HR, Business, and IT teams.
* Importance of Data-Driven Decision Making
* Building a future-fit workforce that is adaptive, data-inspired & resilient
The session was chaired by Rajesh Sharma, Founder & COO, ProHance.
The second session that ProHance was a part of was the panel discussion; where the topics discussed were
* Creating COE for Business Growth - Pilot to Performance; shared services can be transformed to the next level with COE
* Centers of Excellence can add value to organizations in myriad ways across all business units due to their specialized subject matter expertise and operational agility
* Trends shaping the future of shared services
* Approach to managing centralized functions - Streamline Access to Expertise
* Understand how you can measure COE performance and ROI for the business
* Path to a successful central mode: Purpose, Intent, and Value Proposition
The panel moderator was Karan Batra, Director - Strategic Accounts - APAC & Japan, Thomson Reuters; with panel members Nitin Panicker, Sr. Director - Enterprise Sales, ProHance; Sapna Chaturvedi, Head, Global Shared Service Center for Order to Cash, Xerox Technology; Richard Alvares, VP - Head Program & Business Transformation – Shared Services, UltraTech Cement Limited; Poonam Davre, Head HR Digital Shared Service & Total Rewards, Raymond Limited; and Sunil Pandita, Vice President, India/South Asia, Newgen Software.
ABOUT PROHANCE: ProHance is a cutting-edge, global operations management & enablement platform that helps organizations to unlock the value of human capital through in-depth workforce performance and productivity analytics. ProHance is enabling organizations to drive efficiency while optimizing employee utilization with deep insights on employee and team performance. Our SaaS-based modular approach allows an enterprise to effectively measure time and effort contribution with over 100+ customizable reports. Clients trust ProHance and have experienced productivity gains of 15% – 30% in less than 3 months of deploying our solution. With 170,000+ users across 21 countries, ProHance is fast being accepted as a critical enabler for organizations to build a workforce that is connected, visible, engaged & optimized. To know more please visit our website - www.prohance.net
