OOm Wins Two Awards At The Marketing Excellence Awards 2021

These wins are very timely for OOm’s 15th-year anniversary celebration”SINGAPORE, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Interactive announced the winners of The Marketing Excellence Awards 2021, and OOm received two awards for their digital marketing excellence via a virtual ceremony.
OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency, won two digital marketing awards on November 23, 2021. The tenth annual edition of the Marketing Excellence Awards, organised by Marketing Interactive, is a prestigious event held annually to celebrate, recognise, and reward Singapore’s outstanding marketing campaigns. It is also the premier platform to acknowledge the exemplary efforts of digital marketers and professionals across Singapore for their innovative, creative, and successful strategies through powerful and effective marketing deliverables.
According to Marketing Interactive, the winners for The Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 were chosen by an independent judging panel that consists of high-calibre, senior industry experts from reputable brands.
OOm entered the tenth annual edition Marketing Excellence Awards awarding ceremony with nominations in four digital marketing categories:
- Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing
- Excellence in Performance Marketing
- Excellence in Search Marketing
- Excellence in eCommerce Marketing.
OOm has successfully extended its phenomenal track record over the past few years in carrying out results-driven digital marketing services for its clients. Out of four digital marketing nominations, OOm won bronze in two categories:
- Excellence in Performance Marketing
- Excellence in Search Marketing
Both are digital marketing efforts that OOm made for Rentokil’s digital marketing campaign “OOm’s Strategy For Rentokil’s Online Expansion And Growth”. Our team of professionals understood the digital marketing objectives that Rentokil wanted to meet and curated digital marketing strategies to optimise their Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM). The campaigns were a success and showcased results that exceeded Rentokil’s expectations.
“These wins are very timely for OOm’s 15th year anniversary celebration. We would like to thank our team for their hard work and the clients who have placed their trust in us all these years”, said Ian Cheow, the CEO and Co-Founder of OOm. “We are grateful and we will continue to provide exceptional services and results to all of our clients.”
In 2011, OOm earned its first nomination and gold award for Best Search Campaign. Ever since then, the digital marketing agency has taken home many awards year after year. Now, OOm has gained two more to add to its notable achievements over the past few years, proving that the digital marketing agency consistently goes above and beyond for its clients.
The COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also reflected on the company's success.
“We are grateful for the continuous recognition from some of the industry leaders and the trust that our clients have in us,” Xu said. “The OOm team has worked hard and we will strive to grow even further from here.”
OOm is a digital marketing agency that has received numerous awards and achievements for the past few years. Their most notable strength lies in their workforce, which always provides distinct and innovative ideas for clients. OOm invests in building teams capable of breaking through, which is one of the qualities that helped OOm earn spots for two categories in the Marketing Excellence Awards 2021.
About OOm
OOm, founded in 2006, is one of Singapore's leading digital marketing agencies. Since its inception, OOm has taken a customer-first approach to provide clients with exactly what they require to meet their needs. OOm specializes in a variety of digital marketing services, such as search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, copywriting, and more.
Contact OOm today to learn more about the award-winning digital marketing agency’s expertise in digital marketing and other achievements they have made for the past years.
