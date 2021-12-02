Customer Convenience Is A Key Factor In Demand Of The Functional Food Market

Functional Food Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Functional Food Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the manufacturing and marketing of functional foods, the key consumer demand of convenience should not be forgotten. Due to hectic lifestyles, especially among millennials, many prefer to have ready to eat and on the go foods that also provide them with health benefits. Functional foods serves both the purpose as they are convenient to use and also, they are loaded with health nutrients such as protein, vitamins and other macro nutrients. For instance, according to a survey by Hartman Group, a market research and analysis firm in food and beverages indicated that around 31% of the customers said that they are consuming more supplements, and 29% customers are consuming functional foods and beverages due health benefits attached to it.

The global functional food market size reached a value of nearly $161.99 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015. The functional food market is expected to grow from $161.99 billion in 2020 to $228.79 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.1%. The global functional food market is expected to reach $228.79 billion in 2025 and $315.65 billion in 2030.

Functional food manufacturers are offering new flavors in the market to match the changing preferences of consumers. Also, manufacturers are focusing on balancing the functional benefits and flavor. With advanced technology, manufacturers have made it possible to develop products that mask the unpleasant taste of certain functional ingredients. For instance, USA-based food products manufacturer Angie`s Artisan Treats, LLC offers Gluten-free flavored kettle corn "BOOMCHICKAPOP" in rose flavor. As a food commodity that is abundant in probiotics, yogurt is the first preference for the consumers. A lactose-free yogurt NOLA Fit, a new lactase enzyme-based product, is produced as a functional food without compromising on taste.

Major players covered in the global functional food industry are Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., Nestle, General Mills, BASF SE, Muurray Goulburn, Meiji Grup, Kirin Holdings, Kellogg Company, Danone, GlaxoSmithKline Company, Glanbia Plc, Dr PepperSnapple Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Raisio Group, GFR Pharma, Red Bull GmbH, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Royal FrieslandCampina.

TBRC’s global functional foods market report is segmented by product type into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils, others, by ingredients into carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics, vitamins, others, by application into sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, others.

Functional Food Market 2021 - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides functional food market overview, forecast functional food market size and growth for the whole market, functional food market segments, and geographies, functional food market trends, functional food market drivers, functional food market restraints, functional food market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

