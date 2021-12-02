The Plan by Dan Hollings is More Than Three Years in the Making

Dan Hollings spent more than 3 years perfecting The Plan The Plan is a safe approach to crypto that takes advantage of volatility The Plan now has 9000+ beta students from over 100 countries (click to enlarge)

Dan Hollings has spent over three years and millions of dollars of testing to come up with The Plan, which is set to release on December 2, 2021.

The biggest mistake that people make in crypto is to not have a plan.” — Dan Hollings, creator of The Plan

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most anticipated online investment opportunities is set to have its official launch on December 2, 2021.Dan Hollings, the creator of the program, spent more than three years perfecting the system that has had more success stories than any other online training course of its kind in 2021 since it went live in beta mode in June 2021.At its heart, the program is about setting up automated crypto bots to trade on the inherent volatility of the crypto markets, generating profit on a minute by minute basis by buying low and selling high at small amounts.The profits per transaction can be as little as a few cents, but over time, over thousands of transactions, they can add up very quickly.An attractive feature of the program is that it works regardless of market direction, which is what makes it different from most other crypto opportunities that are speculative in nature.Indeed, Dan himself is no stranger to such opportunities. Back when he first got into crypto more than three years ago (at the urging of a friend), he would follow all of the so-called gurus on YouTube trying all kinds of crypto methods to make money including chasing moonshots, reading charts, programming indicators etc.All these methods are about timing the market, which may work for some people some of the time, but they certainly do not work for everyone all of the time.Dan refers to them as the Nostradamus approach, and if you know anything about Nostradamus, he got his predictions wrong more often than he got them right.And so, as a result of a few bad choices, Dan lost over ninety percent of his crypto as quickly as he made it.This was back in 2017. Shortly after, instead of giving up, Dan decided to keep going but in secret. He was determined to crack the crypto code no matter what it took and so over three years and many dollars of testing, Dan tried everything under the sun.Nothing quite worked to Dan's satisfaction, until one day, he stumbled onto the notion of algorithmic crypto bots which showed great promise. Such bots were once only available to big banks with big bucks in the traditional stock market world, but crypto has leveled the playing field, and Dan saw the opportunity and jumped in.Dan put these bots to the test. At the time, he only had less than $10,000 worth of crypto left to his name, but over time, slowly, surely and systematically, the bots started to crank out profit, and eventually Dan grew his bot profit to over half a million dollars in three years.No one knew what Dan had managed to achieve up to this point, and Dan really had no intention of telling anyone until fate intervened when a couple of Dan's close friends started asking Dan for advice about crypto.Having had firsthand experience about the pitfalls of crypto for a beginner, Dan decided to show them his bot method of profiting from the crypto markets. He told them all the optimal settings to use, which he discovered after running thousands of automations over the past three years.They too began running bots and had great success. Word spread and in no time, many of Dan's close friends were also following Dan's system and getting good results.Then came the real test. Would it work for strangers? Dan and his team sent out a cold invitation to test drive the system at a price tag of $10,000 each. Even at such a steep price, the demand was still so overwhelming that Dan had to turn people away. The ones who did get in spent a couple of one on one sessions with Dan, and by the end of the sessions, they had their own bots up and running and generating profit.(As an aside, some of these early founding members are featured in the official trailer video . One of the founding members, Marcus Lim, has also written a comprehensive review of his results and experience with the program, as well as a detailed timeline that includes all the milestones leading up to this point.)Knowing that there was no way to keep up with the demand for one by one coaching, Dan started to do group coaching, taking on thousands of people at a time. Over a period of five months from June to October of 2021, Dan opened up the doors three times to a 'beta' version of his program. The uptake of students over each of these beta openings is certainly impressive, totaling over 9000 people from over 100 countries from all walks of life, and most of whom are total beginners in crypto.The purpose of having these beta launches was twofold - firstly it allowed Dan to get his program out to the hands of as many people as possible, and secondly it made it possible for Dan to continually polish up his program based on the feedback of students.Now the program is finally ready for prime time, with the official version set to launch on December 2, 2021.It has certainly been quite the journey for Dan Hollings, who just three years ago had no plan himself when it comes to crypto, but over three years and millions of dollars of testing, what he has come up with is a true plan, indeed THE plan for financial liberation with crypto in a way that is actually safe and not scary.The good news is that The Plan is available for a limited time for only $3500, a fraction of the $10,000 price tag that the original early adopters had to pay. An installment option is also available for four installments of $1000. Demand for the program is expected to be high, so customers are advised not to wait till the last minute to purchase, but to check it out as soon as possible.

Dan Hollings tells the story of how The Plan came to be in his own words