St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A405450
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 – 748 - 3111
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 at 2211 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mooney Road, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: David Slayton
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/05/2021 at approximately 2211 hours dispatch notified the Vermont State Police of a possible citizen dispute on Mooney Road, in St. Johnsbury. Upon arrival Troopers met with Slayton (33). Upon further investigation Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Slayton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Slayton was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division, on February 7th, 2022 at 0800.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.