St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405450

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 – 748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 at 2211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mooney Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: David Slayton

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/05/2021 at approximately 2211 hours dispatch notified the Vermont State Police of a possible citizen dispute on Mooney Road, in St. Johnsbury. Upon arrival Troopers met with Slayton (33). Upon further investigation Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Slayton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Slayton was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division, on February 7th, 2022 at 0800.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.