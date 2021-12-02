Sustaira and Cloverly partner to launch Carbon Offsetting Solution for Corporate, Employee and Supplier Offsetting
Sustainability software platform, Sustaira, & Carbon offsetting technology provider, Cloverly, partner around a customizable carbon offsetting app template.UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustaira and Cloverly announced today a mutual partnership to accelerate Sustainability awareness and actions, specifically around Carbon offsetting.
As a fast-growing and innovative Sustainability software platform, Sustaira offers three solution categories for its customers. First, the All-In-One Sustainability App Platform, bringing all Sustainability elements together from goal setting, ESG/Sustainability data aggregation, to taking action and sharing results and reports. Second, custom Sustainability web and mobile app delivery. Third, organizations can adopt any of the customizable Sustainability App Templates, such as Sustainability Goals & KPI tracker, Carbon Footprint Calculators, Carbon Accounting, DEI and Gamification.
The Sustaira Carbon Offsetting Application is part of the action domain of the all-in-one Sustainability Platform of Sustaira. Due to the official partnership, this application is now powered by an integration with Cloverly’s Carbon Offsetting API technology. Cloverly enables users to calculate their impact or any digital transaction, such as miles driven or flight mileage, along with many other use cases in a single, easy-to-use, application. The application will calculate the user’s impact (in Metric Ton CO2 equivalent), and Cloverly processes the offsetting transaction in a secure platform. Cloverly offers a diverse offset portfolio, utilizing a global network of reputable suppliers to sequester, avoid, reduce, and offset carbon emissions. By streamlining and automating the process, Cloverly and Sustaira make sustainable action more accessible to any business.
The Sustaira Carbon Offsetting application can be applied at the Corporate, Employee and/or Supplier level. The solution directly has an impact, providing transparency and engagement at the different levels within an organization. Given the flexibility of the application it can be directly integrated into other data sources and systems, such as expense management software and ERP (i.e. SAP Concur and Harvest). This way reimbursements are automatically translated into negative impacts, such as CO2 emissions related to travel, which can then be directly offset via Cloverly and Sustaira.
Sustaira is taking Sustainability software beyond reporting and making it actionable. For instance, applying the Sustaira Carbon Offsetting application towards internal employee programs, encourages employee engagement in sustainability initiatives. As employees track their carbon emissions, the data can be aggregated to get an accurate view of an organization’s total carbon offset.
Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO of Sustaira said, "This partnership demonstrates that Sustaira goes beyond Sustainability and ESG reporting, making it not only easier to get insights, but making that data actionable. Carbon offsetting is a great example of the Sustaira concept we call ‘engaged sustainability’, where all stakeholders, including employees and suppliers are proactively involved and enabled via interactive software. The Carbon offsetting app can be fully customized as part of the Sustaira Sustainability App Platform, giving organizations the opportunity to embed this solution directly into their custom sustainability goals, programs and existing IT landscape.”
This new partnership with Cloverly allows users to not only accelerate their sustainability journey but links back to the idea of the Sustaira Sustainability Circle. The Sustaira Sustainability Circle ultimately represents all the applications and software within and between all the sustainability domains. These domains include goals/KPIs, awareness, actions, results & rewards, and reporting. It shows how everything is linked together to give you a 360 degree view of sustainability and ESG. It’s understood that carbon offsetting isn’t going to be the single solution that will get organizations to net-zero. Ultimately, it must be accompanied by active initiatives towards reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. However, offsetting is a great step to raise awareness and take action. Sustaira’s Offsetting Application powered by Cloverly makes this actionable step easier and directly available.
Dan Bonnet, VP, Sales & Partnerships at Cloverly: “A partnership with Sustaira is a natural fit for Clovery. Our mission is to make sustainability accessible to everyone, low friction to implement, and allow participants to action on their goals with a low cost of ownership. Leveraging Cloverlys’ API-first approach, Sustaira is making the right moves to make this mission a reality. We’re excited to work with an innovative group of people.”
Both organizations have been collaborating very well already and are looking forward to taking this formal partnership to the next level in the growing Sustainability software market. Sustaira is an open Sustainability software platform, where partnerships, similar to Cloverly, are central in its value proposition. By connecting the dots within this domain and by enabling organizations to make a difference around the world, Sustaira continues to make sustainability more transparent, easier and actionable with its expanding software portfolio. To learn more about the Carbon Offsetting solution and Sustaira, please visit www.sustaira.com
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability Platform for all your web and mobile Sustainability solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. Sustaira offers 3 sustainability solution categories; Our all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. We’re going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability and ESG Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
About Cloverly
Cloverly is helping the world go carbon neutral. Its Sustainability-as-a-Service API platform helps businesses and organizations go green by connecting them to the carbon market infrastructure. The Cloverly API calculates the carbon footprint of a business or organization on a per transaction basis and matches the impact with the equivalent carbon offsets. The Cloverly API is in financial services, supply chain & logistics, travel & hospitality, ecommerce deliveries, ridesharing, and more.
