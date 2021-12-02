Submit Release
COMEDIAN CLAYTON ENGLISH JOINS THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE AS GRILLS IN ‘HAWKEYE’

Clayton English arrives on the red carpet of the Hawkeye premiere in Hollywood

The Charming Actor from Atlanta Has Become a Fan Favorite as He Portrays Marvel Character Grills. ‘Hawkeye’ Premiered on November 24th to Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta’s rising star Comedian Clayton English has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as New York firefighter ‘Grills’ in Marvel Studios TV series ‘Hawkeye’. Clayton is best known for his recurring role on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, for writing on the hit show A.P. Bio and for working as a Creative Producer alongside Will Smith on “WFH: Will Takes On”.

The multi-talented comedian, actor and writer always knew he wanted to be an entertainer. As a young kid, Clayton English took notice of how easily he could make everyone around him laugh and later turned that Comedic gift into a full-time career. His love for comic books paired with his expansive imagination became the tools the actor utilized while portraying the lovable LARP hero Grills.

“I feel connected to my character as a fan of the MCU myself.” - Clayton English

Growing up, Clayton English always viewed everyday heroes around him as extraordinary. To play a Marvel character has always been a dream and Clayton understands more than anyone the importance of representation. The actor acknowledges that Black children everywhere will see themselves whenever they see a character like Grills, that’s most important to him whenever he takes on any role.

“For the Black kids that love comic books, I do this for all of them. I remember reading comic books when it wasn’t cool and now through Grills I represent. I represent for all the blerds, for all of the men and women who argue in the barbershop over which Avenger could beat the other.” - Clayton English

Clayton English took the comedy world by storm in 2015 when he won NBC’s Last Comic Standing. His wit, intellectual takes on controversial topics and his comedic timing is why he’s one to watch. Comedy legends he grew up idolizing have spoken about his genius, Clayton approaches comedy in an unconventional way. He delivers every punch line with such careful precision, balancing the gentleness needed to speak on tough topics without coming across as preachy while also being true to who he is and where he grew up.

Inspired by legendary actors from Atlanta like Donald Glover, Clayton English plans to continue representing on the microphone, on the big screen and also behind the scenes as a producer and writer. Clayton’s character Grills, who was caught in the infamous Ronin suit, will appear in a few more episodes this first season of Hawkeye.

“Hawkeye reminds everyday people that they can still be heroes in a world full of superheros.” - Clayton English

New episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye premiere every Wednesday only on Disney Plus. For more information about Clayton English, visit www.ClaytonEnglish.com.

