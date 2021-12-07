NFTs4Charity Partners with Artist Paul Michael Glaser on NFT Minting & Auction
A portion of the NFT auction proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
NFTs4Charity is excited to introduce Paul Michael Glaser’s work to the world in an exciting new format, while raising critical support for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs4Charity announced an upcoming NFT (non-fungible token) auction to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, in collaboration with Paul Michael Glaser, the writer, actor, director, producer, philanthropist, and artist well-known for his role as Detective Dave Starsky on the popular 1970s television series 'Starsky & Hutch.'
— Lisa Fosdick
“Paul has generously offered three of his artworks, and commissioned NFTs4Charity to animate and mint the digital art paintings as NFTs and manage an exciting online auction,” announced NFTs4Charity co-founder, Lisa Fosdick.
Sixty percent of the proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the charity Paul’s late wife, Elizabeth, built to save her children and create a world free from HIV and AIDS.
In 1981, Elizabeth received a blood transfusion while giving birth to their first child, Ariel. After mother and daughter fell ill four years later, it was discovered Elizabeth had contracted the HIV virus from the tainted transfusion, and unknowingly passed it on to Ariel through breastfeeding. Paul and Elizabeth also learned their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Jake, contracted the virus in utero. Ariel died in 1988, just after her seventh birthday.
An AIDS activist and child advocate, Elizabeth Glaser died on December 3, 1994, at the age of 47. The couple's now adult son, Jake, passionately advocates on behalf of young people living with HIV and AIDS around the world. Paul Michael Glaser is an honorary chairman of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
NFTs4Charity will mint the NFTs based on three of Paul’s stunning digital art paintings—“Orbs,” “Know My Name,” and “Eternal Circle.” Talented digital artist Trish Classe Gianakis will animate the NFTs of Paul’s artwork, and The Glimpse Group, a New York City based AR/VR company, will develop an online gallery experience. Christine Marsh, AR/VR Producer and Director, is creating an animated video of the project.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Trish and The Glimpse Group, as well as to have Paul and Jake’s support for the upcoming NFT launch,” said Fosdick. “NFTs4Charity is excited to introduce Paul Michael Glaser’s work to the world in an exciting new format, while raising critical support for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s work to create an AIDS-free generation.”
An exciting public online launch event is in the works for 6PM Eastern on Saturday, December 11, 2021. More information will be shared on the NFTs4Charity website and social media as the event date approaches.
Follow NFTs4Charity on Twitter and LinkedIn to hear step-by-step developments on this incredible, lifesaving NFT project, as well as other significant and exciting projects in development.
Charities interested in developing a plan to incorporate NFTs and raise funds through this exciting new medium may contact Lisa Fosdick directly.
ABOUT NFTS4CHARITY
NFTs4Charity is dedicated to making the NFT donor process accessible and simple for charities. NFTs4Charity brings together impactful charities, amazing artists, 3D animators, NFT platforms, and other collaborators to leverage the NFT space for social good. By working with NFTs4Charity, charities gain a trusted partner to help navigate the rapidly developing and complex world of blockchain and NFTs.
Lisa Fosdick
NFTs4Charity
+1 508-245-2887
lisa@nfts4charity.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other