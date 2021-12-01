Two Vehicle Collision/ St Johnsbury
CASE#: 21A405878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Schlesinger
STATION: VSP-ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/1/21 / 1355 hours
STREET: Junction of Interstate 91 off ramp and Waits River Road
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of off ramp ad Route 25
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:Carol Marcott
AGE: 75 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial drivers side
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Cottage, Haverhill, NH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nicole Grout
AGE: 42 years
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/1/21 at approximately 1355 hours while Troopers were patrolling the Bradford area, they came upon a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Vermont Route 25 and Interstate 91 off ramp. Carol Marcott was transported to Cottage hospital for minor injuries and evaluation. Nicole Grout was evaluated at the scene and released. Bradford Fire Department assisted with traffic control and Upper Valley Ambulance transported Marcott. This collision remains under investigation.
