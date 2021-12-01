Two Vehicle Collision/ St Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/1/21 / 1355 hours

STREET: Junction of Interstate 91 off ramp and Waits River Road

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Intersection of off ramp ad Route 25

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Carol Marcott

AGE: 75 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial drivers side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Cottage, Haverhill, NH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nicole Grout

AGE: 42 years

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/1/21 at approximately 1355 hours while Troopers were patrolling the Bradford area, they came upon a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Vermont Route 25 and Interstate 91 off ramp. Carol Marcott was transported to Cottage hospital for minor injuries and evaluation. Nicole Grout was evaluated at the scene and released. Bradford Fire Department assisted with traffic control and Upper Valley Ambulance transported Marcott. This collision remains under investigation.

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111