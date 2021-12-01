Easy and Affordable UV Protection for Kids with Prescription Eyewear
Prescription sunglasses are not a viable solution for all children because they are very expensive and kids have a tendency to break and lose things.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyKuver, the easy to use, effective and affordable eye protection innovation for prescription eyewear users, is the ideal solution for parents looking to shield their kids’ sensitive eyes from damaging UVA and UVB rays.
According to the CDC 25.3 % of children wear corrective eyewear. While corrective eyewear improves vision, they do not protect children’s sensitive eyes from damaging UVA and UVB rays as well as headache and strain inducing glare. Prescription sunglasses are not a viable solution for all children because they are very expensive and kids have a tendency to break and lose things.
With EyKuver’s tinted protective film applied to prescription eyewear, children get broad-spectrum UV and glare protection for their eyes.
People receive 80% of their lifetime exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays before they reach the age of 18.
Just one day in the sun without protection can lead to irreversible UV damage. “Children’s eyes especially need protection from the sun because their eyes haven’t developed enough to adequately protect them from UV radiation in the same way an adult’s eyes can. The lens of a child’s eye allows 70% more UV rays to enter than an adult’s.” said Marcus Boggs, President and CEO of EyKuver.
EyKuver optical film is an affordable, effective, and portable alternative to cheap sunglasses, awkward clip-on sunglasses and oversized wear-over sunglasses. The tinted film is applied to the lenses of the prescription eyewear turning them into prescription sunglasses. The film will not damage expensive eyewear because they use static cling film to adhere to the lenses. Once applied, the tinted film protects the user’s eyes from damaging UVA, UVB and glare. It’s as easy as peel, stick, and enjoy.
To apply EyKuver film, simply peel the tinted film away from the packaging, place them on clean prescription lenses and press down to smooth out any air bubbles. When it’s time to take EyKuvers off, simply peel back a corner of the film and remove. The static cling film leaves no residue. EyKuvers are reusable if care is taken removing and safely storing them for the next use.
About EyKuver
EyKuver was founded to improve eye health and simplify the lives of prescription eyeglass wearers. Based in the Rocky Mountains, EyKuver executes on its promise to deliver a more convenient, effective and affordable way to protect eyes from harmful UV rays and spend more time outdoors. EyKuvers come 3 pairs to a pack and cost $9.99 a 3 pack so every use costs $3.33. EyKuver’s custom UV films supply instant protection for all prescription eyeglass wearers that’s as easy as peel, stick and enjoy. Learn more at https://eykuver.com/.
Media Contact:
Adam Spector
adam@bluefirecollective.com
Adam Spector
Blue Fire Collective
+1 970-846-2906
adam@bluefirecollective.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook