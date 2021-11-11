EyKuver: The Perfect Gift For The Prescription Eyewear User
EyKuvers make a great gift for anyone that wears prescription eyewear. EyKuvers turn prescription glasses into prescription sunglasses with static cling film.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyKuver, the innovative eye protection solution that allows prescription eyewear users to turn their eyewear into sunglasses, makes a perfect holiday stocking stuffer for anyone that uses prescription eyewear.
EyKuver is an optical UV film that is an affordable, effective, and portable alternative to cheap sunglasses, awkward clip-on sunglasses and large oversized wear-over sunglasses. The tinted film is applied to the lenses of prescription glasses turning glasses instantly into prescription sunglasses. The film will not damage expensive eyewear because static cling is used to adhere to the lenses without the use of any chemical adhesives. Once applied, the tinted film protects the user’s eyes from damaging UVA, UVB and glare. It’s as easy as peel, stick and enjoy!
“EyKuvers make a great gift because they are not a one and done gift. EyKuvers come three pairs to a pack so they are a gift that keeps on giving” said Marcus Boggs President and CEO of EyKuver.
EyKuvers are perfect for all the prescription eyewear recipients on your list.
The golfer:
Golf bags carry tools of the trade, they also carry items to save the day. Add a pack of EyKuvers for the days when prescription sunglasses are forgotten.
The bring-their-book-everywhere reader:
Avid readers don’t just read inside, in fact one of the best places to read is outside under a tree or on a patio. Tip: Use EyKuvers as a bookmark so when you need to turn your readers into sunglass readers you're prepared.
Kids who wear glasses:
Not many kids who need prescription glasses have prescription sunglasses because they’re expensive, and kids often break and lose things. EyKuvers are a great protective solution that are easy to stash in a pocket or backpack to make sure your little one’s eyes are protected from UV rays.
For the skier:
Skiing with prescription eyewear on a sunny day can literally be a headache with intense winter sunlight reflecting off the snow. Adding a pair of Eykuver’s to a ski jacket pocket can turn an unpleasant situation into a great situation.
The friend who is always prepared:
We all have the friend that thinks it through and is prepared for everything. Giving them a pack of EyKuvers helps them save the day for themselves and others!
About EyKuver
EyKuver was founded to improve eye health and simplify the lives of prescription eyeglass wearers everywhere. Based in the Rocky Mountains, EyKuver executes on its promise to deliver a more convenient, effective, and affordable way to protect eyes from harmful UV rays and spend more time outdoors. EyKuver custom UV films supply instant protection for all prescription eyeglass wearers that’s as easy as peel, stick and enjoy. Learn more at https://eykuver.com/.
