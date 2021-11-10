EyKuver Refreshes Brand Look with New E-Commerce Website
EyKuver, an innovative UV eye protection product for prescription eyewear users, launched a new website with a new look and improved speed and function.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyKuver, an innovative eye protection product that allows prescription eyewear users to turn their eyewear into sunglasses, has launched a new website with a new look and improved speed and function that makes buying EyKuver’s patent-pending technology easier than ever before.
EyKuver optical film is an affordable, effective, and portable alternative to cheap sunglasses, awkward clip-on sunglasses and large oversized wear-over sunglasses. The tinted film is applied to prescription eyewear turning them into prescription sunglasses. Once applied, the tinted film protects the user’s eyes from damaging UVA, UVB and glare. It’s as easy as peel, stick, and enjoy!
The new website provides an improved browsing experience with more visual explanations and answers that explains EyKuver’s patent-pending technology. “Most people haven’t seen anything like EyKuver before so naturally they have questions like: 'How does it work? How do I use it? How will it affect my expensive prescription glasses?,'” said Marcus Boggs, President and CEO of EyKuver. “The new website is designed to answer all these questions and help our customers see how EyKuver improves the lives of prescription eyewear users everywhere.”
To apply EyKuver film, simply peel the tinted film away from the packaging and place it on clean prescription lenses and press down to smooth out any air bubbles. The static cling film adheres to eyeglass lenses without adhesives. When it’s time to take EyKuvers off eyewear, simply peel back a corner of the film and remove. The static cling film leaves no residue and will not damage expensive prescription lenses.
EyKuvers are reusable if care is taken removing and safely storing the tinted optical film.
About EyKuver
EyKuver was founded to improve eye health and simplify the lives of prescription eyeglass wearers. Based in the Rocky Mountains, EyKuver executes on its promise to deliver a more convenient, effective, and affordable way to protect the eyes from harmful UV rays and spend more time outdoors. EyKuver’s custom UV films supply instant protection for all prescription eyeglass wearers that’s as easy as peel, stick and enjoy. Learn more at https://eykuver.com/.
