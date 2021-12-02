Galaxy’s Edge publisher, Arc Manor, asks authors to resubmit to the Resnick Award
Arc Manor changed its submission process for the Resnick Award resulting in the deletion of some submissions. Writers are encouraged to resubmit their storiesROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mike Resnick Memorial Award is an annual award co-sponsored by Galaxy’s Edge magazine and Dragon Con specifically geared toward new, unpublished writers. The award is given out at the annual Dragon Con in Atlanta and attempts to carry forward Mike Resnick’s passion to encourage new authors in science fiction and fantasy.
Arc Manor Publishers recently changed the submission engine it uses to accept story submissions. During the changeover process, a number of submissions were lost along with the contact information of the submitters. Anyone who submitted their entry prior to November 1 is encouraged to resubmit their entries again.
The new submissions portal is also accepting new story entries until April 15, 2022. The only requirement is the author affirm they have not had a professional sale as of the date of submission. There is no fee to enter the contest.
The winning story gets a cash price, a trophy, and the opportunity to have their story published in Galaxy’s Edge (at the magazine’s prevailing rate, which is in addition to the cash prize being offered).
The editor of Galaxy’s Edge may also offer to buy other stories submitted to the Award, regardless of whether they are finalists or runner-ups. Last year the editor bought five stories submitted to the competition to appear in future issues of the magazine.
Details on submission requirements and procedures can be found at: www.ResnickAward.com.
