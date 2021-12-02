Keep Your Child’s Covid-19 Vaccination Card Protected
Kids' first round of vaccines and adult's booster shots will bring the vaccine card back to the forefront. Keep yours safe and protected.
With children staring to get their shots, a lot of parents now have new vaccine cards to keep track of. It’s so important to protect our cards with the clear plastic vaccine card cover.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new round of vaccinations for kids, as well as boosters being approval for all adults, those paper CDC vaccine cards are coming back into our lives. The cards may be the best option to gain access to events or venues that require proof of vaccination.
— Reenie Feingold, CEO and founder of StoreSMART
There are steps you can take to secure your vaccination record information in case of damage or loss. Take a picture of both sides of the card. Make a photocopy. If your card does become damaged or lost, contact your vaccination provider. If you received your vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site, contact the organizer of that event, or contact the state’s Immunization Information System.
But you can avoid a lot of this hassle by simply protecting the original card. The StoreSMART Medical and Vaccine Card Holder keeps proof of vaccination cards fully protected, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills. Just slip the card into the clear plastic pocket and conveniently remove as necessary.
“With our little ones staring to get their shots, a lot of parents now have a handful of new vaccine cards that we have to take care of,” says Reenie Feingold, CEO and founder of StoreSMART. “It’s just a piece of paper, but it may prove to be a crucial key to getting our lives back on track. That’s why it’s so important to protect our cards with the clear plastic vaccine card cover.”
StoreSMART’s Vaccine Card Holders have additional practical uses, too. They can help organize insurance information, social security cards, medical information, or appointment cards; or safely hold credit cards, driver’s licenses, tickets, cash, and other small items.
The pockets easily hold a 3” x 4” card. They are made of 8-gauge crystal clear vinyl for ultimate visibility and open on the 3” side with a ¼” lip. Most vaccine cards are 3” x 4”, but you may find that some cards are a little larger. StoreSMART offers larger card holders as well.
