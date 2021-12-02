Artist and Photographer Howard Harris exhibiting his artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Albers Unleashed by Howard Harris on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Trippin by Howard Harris on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503

Howard Harris, an American-born artist, and photographer is now exhibiting his artworks at the Spectrum Miami Art Fair Booth #503

A photo should capture more than one moment in time, one view, and one experience.” — Howard Harris

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Howard Harris from the USA with his mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth. In addition, ArtTour International Magazine brings Howard Harris to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists.

American-born artist and photographer Howard Harris has long been interested in dimensional photographs, how we perceive them, and the world's transient, ever-shifting visual experience. Harris composes photography by juxtaposing and mixing different shots to create vibrant, bold, and eye-catching images that confound the eye. In addition, Harris exhibits natural landscapes, animals, and figures to give them a new dimension and force us to see them from a different perspective, making us reflect on the relation between perception and technology and think about the way we perceive "art" and "beauty."

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Howard Harris to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

