Beyond Distilling Company establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Beyond Distilling Company, a craft spirit and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The more than $767,000 investment will create 63 new jobs.

Founded in 2019 in Charleston, Beyond Distilling Company produces world-class spirits emphasizing both local and exotically sourced ingredients of the highest quality, reimagining classic recipes with a unique twist.

Located at 2157 Rich Street in North Charleston, Beyond Distilling Company’s new facility will increase its capacity to meet growing demand. The company will also have an on-site restaurant and event space.

The new facility is expected to be completed in early 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Beyond Distilling Company team should email info@beyonddistillingcompany.com, and adults of all abilities are encouraged to apply.

QUOTES

“Beyond Distilling Company is excited to be a part of the incredible community that exists here in Charleston. We can’t wait to share our unique craft spirits and company culture with everyone.” -Beyond Distilling Company Owners Kerianne Krause, Tyler LaCorata and Ryan Sadis

“Beyond Distilling Company’s new operations in Charleston County are yet another win for the Palmetto State. The 63 new jobs and the company’s presence are welcome additions to the South Carolina business community, and we celebrate today’s announcement.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has consistently shown that it has a business climate attractive to diverse industries, and this is especially evident in our growing distilling sector. We congratulate Beyond Distilling Company in Charleston County, and we look forward to their success for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This is an exciting announcement for the Lowcountry’s emerging distilling sector. Using the best-sourced ingredients, Beyond Distilling is committed to a unique experience for residents and tourists alike. We congratulate Beyond Distilling, and welcome to Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor