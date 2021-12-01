Submit Release
Leafline Medical Cannabis Looks forward to Offering Gummies & Chews in Minnesota

Cannabis Flower at Leafline's Cultivation Facility

Commissioner Jan Malcolm passes gummies and chews for patients

Our patients have been requesting easier-to-consume medicine forms, and edibles and chews certainly deliver on this while providing a safe and reliable experience.”
— Sarah Odde Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeafLine Labs, Minnesota’s premium medical cannabis company, will be adding edibles and chews to their product line up in August.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced the addition of Edibles and Chews as a form of medical cannabis medicine. This comes following the passing of smokeable flower last Spring, scheduled to be implemented March 2022.

Leafline has been innovating in recent months, launching Mango Passionfruit and Rootbeer 5mg THC lozenges and Heather Capsules, a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD to deliver on patients needs. The addition of smokeable flower, edibles, and chews will allow the company to continue innovating and meeting Minnesotans' needs.

ABOUT LEAFLINE:
LeafLine Industries owns and operates multiple companies, including its two most significant subsidiaries: LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness. LeafLine Labs is the preferred medical cannabis licensee in the state of Minnesota using controlled-environment agriculture to cultivate cannabis for extract-based medicine to distribute through medical cannabis dispensaries across the state of Minnesota.

For more information on LeafLine, visit www.leaflinelabs.com.

Sarah Odde Lynch
Leafline Industries
