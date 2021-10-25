Submit Release
Minnesota Medical Cannabis Company Adds New Product Option to Lineup

Mango Passionfruit and Rootbeer THC Lozenges

Leafline Adds New Mango Passionfruit and Rootbeer Lozenges to Cannabis Product Offerings

LeafLine developed these great-tasting lozenges with our patients in mind to deliver longer-term relief of symptoms in one simple, flavor-filled oral solution.”
— Sarah Odde Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Medical Cannabis Company Adds New Product Option to Lineup.

LeafLine Labs launches THC lozenges variety for Minnesota patients.

LeafLine Labs, a Minnesota-owned and operated medical cannabis company, today announced an expansion to their curated cannabis product line with the launch of THC lozenges.

Available in two popular flavors, Mango Passion Fruit and Root Beer, these THC lozenges are precisely dosed at 5MG THC each to provide easy, reliable dosing with a great taste. With a quick onset of an average 15 minutes and duration lasting 4-6 hours.

“Our patients were seeking an easy-to-administer, lower dosage remedy to help with their day-to-day ailments,” said LeafLine Industries Chief Revenue Officer, Sarah Odde Lynch. “LeafLine developed these great-tasting lozenges with our patients in mind to deliver longer-term relief of symptoms in one simple, flavor-filled oral solution.”

The THC lozenges will be available at LeafLine medical dispensaries in Eagan, St. Paul, Hibbing, Willmar, and St. Cloud beginning today, October 25, 2021.

ABOUT LEAFLINE:
LeafLine Industries owns and operates multiple companies including its two largest subsidiaries: LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness. LeafLine Labs is the preferred medical cannabis licensee in the state of Minnesota using controlled-environment agriculture to cultivate cannabis for extract-based medicine to distribute through medical cannabis dispensaries across the state of Minnesota.

For more information on LeafLine, visit www.leaflinelabs.com.

###

Sarah Odde
Leafline Labs
+1 612-810-1742
