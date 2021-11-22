Leafline Medical Cannabis Continues to Launch new Medicine in Minnesota

Heather Capsules 5mg THC: 5mg CBD

Leafline expands capsules offering to meet the needs of Minnesota patients

Our VP of Product Development, Ryan McNamara, has a background as a scientist in pharmaceuticals and finds the perfect balance of plant-based and highly functional ingredients for all our medicines.” — Sarah Odde Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeafLine Labs, Minnesota’s premium medical cannabis company, added a new Capsule to their Heather portfolio. This comes on the heels of their new Lozenge launch last month featuring the popular flavors of Mango Passionfruit and RootBeer. The Heather product line combines THC and CBD in equal amounts, diminishing the side-effects possible with higher THC concentrations while increasing the overall targeted therapeutic effect.

Heather Capsules are balanced with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD with a long-lasting, sustained-release period of 8-12 hours. In addition, they contain a potent blend of naturally derived antioxidants and have been enhanced with Piperine to boost effectiveness. They are made with full-spectrum cannabis oil and are designed to provide increased bioavailability and drug absorption compared to traditional capsules. The new capsules will be available at LeafLine medical cannabis locations in Eagan, St. Paul, Hibbing, Willmar, and St. Cloud beginning today, November 22nd, 2021.

LeafLine Industries owns and operates LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness. LeafLine Labs is the preferred medical cannabis licensee in the state of Minnesota using controlled-environment agriculture to cultivate cannabis for extract-based medicine to distribute through medical cannabis locations across the state of Minnesota. For more information on LeafLine, visit www.leaflinelabs.com.