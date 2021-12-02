AcademicInfluence.com Profiles the Most Popular College Degrees for Students

College students choose these degree disciplines more often than any other. Which majors do they declare? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the surprising results and examines the details…

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popularity sends important signals. So, when students repeatedly choose a particular degree discipline in college, it is worth examining this popularity through the “wisdom of crowds” effect.

For this reason, AcademicInfluence.com ranks and explores the 10 undergraduate degree fields most often chosen by students today:

Most Popular College Degrees

“Our team at AcademicInfluence.com consists of several people with strong roots in academia, and we were even surprised by the results of this ranking,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics.

“What the media and other information sources often focus on doesn’t necessarily reflect what fields of study students choose to pursue. By publishing our analysis, we hope to provide a different way to think about these disciplines and also to encourage those students who may lack confidence in their choice of major.”

Each of the 10 degrees ranked here highlights the number of students who declare this discipline as well as answering these common student questions:

• “What is this degree discipline?”

• “Why is this degree popular?”

• “What can I do with this degree?”

• “How can I get this degree?”

Some of the disciplines in the ranking include psychology, business administration, marketing, and medical studies. For further details, see the full list and the ranking order at the link above.

To help students use this popularity to create their own customized ranking in each discipline, AcademicInfluence.com offers its innovative Custom College Rankings. Not only can students discover top-ranked schools in a discipline (along with subdisciplines), but they can also locate schools that are nearby, within their cost range, compatible with their test scores, and meeting several more custom criteria:

Custom College Rankings by Discipline

“Students applying for college right now who need last-minute insights into great schools can rest assured they are getting objective rankings from AcademicInfluence.com,” says Macosko. “Our rankings aren’t based on subjective measures but on the actual real-world influence of faculty, staff, students, and alumni. Students who use our Custom College Rankings to create a customized ranking of popular degree programs will enjoy peace of mind knowing they received the web’s best rankings of great schools.”

