US RT 5 & Interstate 91 on ramp at Exit 26 in Orleans
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 5 near Interstate 91 on ramp exit 26 in Orleans is closed due to a jack knifed tractor trailer unit.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111