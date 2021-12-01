Submit Release
Manticore Records Relaunching Under the Auspices of Regina Lake, Widow of Legendary Greg Lake

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A personal statement from Regina:

It was always Greg's wish to reinstate the Manticore Records Label.

Greg's idea, in his own words, was to give new, talented musicians the chance to be heard, when other doors might have been closed to them for being different.

Greg was once one such young Musician.

He had put everything in place for Manticore Records to start up again, but as we know, it wasn’t possible for Greg to be there to realise his vision.

Just a few days before Greg died, he asked me if I would like to carry on with Manticore Records, after he had gone?
Greg had already put everything into my name, ready for me to take his place.

He said it was entirely up to me.

If I wasn’t tempted to take it on, I could just let it go.

I told him, as I am sentimental about Manticore, having been there in the early days, I would give it my best, with a lot of help from my friends and advisers, including Greg’s long term manager Stewart Young, and Martin Darvill, co-manager since 2008.

On reflection I would like this label to be devoted to Greg Lake Music and Songs to keep his legacy alive for us all in years to come.

– Regina Lake

The first project will be a definitive collection of Greg Lake’s solo catalogue. Also, watch a rare video of Greg singing “I believe in Father Christmas” live premiering soon here: https://youtu.be/zP33z3lGHyo.

For more information:
https://www.manticorerecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ManticoreRecordsOfficial

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

