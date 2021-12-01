FDLE arrests Cape Coral man for written threats to kill and commit mass shooting or terrorism

For Immediate Release December 1, 2021 CAPE CORAL, Fla. – FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Cape Coral Police Department, arrested David Lee Biasotti, 50, of Cape Coral, for one count each of a written threat to kill, and a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. The investigation began on November 29, when agents were made aware of multiple emails being sent to several sheriff’s offices and police departments containing threats to shoot law enforcement officers. Biasotti was identified as the sender of the emails. Upon making contact with Biasotti at his residence, agents learned that he demanded law enforcement to start making arrests because he believed the Catholic Church was committing fraud, and he claimed he would be forced to take matters “into his own hands” and make citizen’s arrests and/or put “bounties” out for the arrests of law enforcement. Biasotti was arrested yesterday and booked into the Lee County Jail on $40,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 20th Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001