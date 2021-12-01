ROCK TO RECOVERY brings Keri Ann Kimball "on board"
Keri Ann Kimball, founder of Kimball Entertainment has been brought on to one of Hollywood’s most popular non-profits, Rock to Recovery.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keri Ann Kimball is currently the CEO of Kimball Entertainment, based in Beverly Hills, CA. She has been involved in many non-profits over the years and is honored to add Rock to Recovery to her repertoire. Rock to Recovery is an innovative, therapeutic music program serving more than one hundred addiction treatment and mental health facilities in the USA. Rock to Recovery offers non-musicians help and hope, by writing, playing, and recording music as a group. Participants can build a community of support, find enthusiasm for treatment, and realize that recovery is possible. Veterans, trauma survivors, and those struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues can discover new connections in healing through their creativity and musical expression. Music is the Medicine.
Keri Ann Kimball has been clean and sober since the young age of nineteen when she spent time at the Caron Foundation in Pennsylvania for substance abuse issues. Having firsthand knowledge of performing and working in the Entertainment business with the challenges of staying sober make her a perfect fit for a seat on the board. She has had a successful career for over twenty-five years in Hollywood, working across many fields in the entertainment business, and has an extensive and impressive personal contact database of Hollywood insiders.
“As a board member, Keri Ann Kimball brought in the bulk of the donations for this past year, and we are thrilled to have her on board.” Founder Wes Geer.
Rock to Recovery's next benefit concert will take place July 9, 2022, at the Fonda Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. All of us at Rock to Recovery are excited to be back on stage after postponing due to the pandemic, and we are currently securing talent.
Kimball Entertainment was founded with projects sold or in development in partnership with Universal Studios, Randy Jackson, Lorenzo Doumani, Demarest Films, Paramount Studios, London Production, and Primary Wave. Keri Ann Kimball also founded K-Star PR (Celebrity & Brand Public Relations agency) to address the growing need expressed by colleagues and clients for celebrity press relations, product launches, creative campaigns, sponsored events, and fundraisers.
In addition to being on the board for Rock for Recovery (https://rocktorecovery.org/), Keri Ann Kimball is on the board of Beauty Gives Back (www.BeautyGivesBack.care) and Broadway to the Rescue in Los Angeles (www.BroadwaytotheRescue.com) and The Artist Project www.Artistprojectla.com. She is also an advisor to the Brain Mapping Foundation Board (www.BrainMappingFoundation.org), founded by Dr. Babak Kateb, and works closely with Wild Aid (www.wildaid.org).
