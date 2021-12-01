Martha Lynn Mangum & Associates to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture is behavior. It's not a mission statement. The road to success is creating a collaborative environment where people can communicate responsibly, but are also held accountable without fear, shame or guilt.

Martha Lynn Mangum is an executive coach and the founder of Martha Lynn Mangum & Associates, where she supports and guides leaders and business owners to reach higher levels of success.

“I'm very interested in what drives people and I have a deep understanding and compassion for other people,” says Mangum. “I'm interested in learning about other businesses, but I just find people incredibly fascinating.”

Mangum serves two types of clients: executive leadership of large corporations and their teams as well as solo practitioners and business owners. She is committed to working with leaders to build higher levels of engagement, productivity, and performance. This comes from understanding what drives and motivates individuals in any organization.

“Without people you can't produce, says Mangum. “The conversations I shares my clients look at their relationships with their teams, understanding the goals everyone is trying to achieve, and appreciating and supporting what it takes to execute those goals.”

The majority of Mangum’s coaching is in the realm of communication: how to communicate effectively and identify blind spots to better serve their teams. Mangum begins her work with every client by identifying their personal core values.

According to Mangum, each of us develops between three to six core values by the time we are 12 years old. These core values drive our thoughts, actions, behaviors and motivations.

“We live through our core values,” says Mangum. “They are so much a part of who we are, that most of the time they become unconscious to us. The focus of my communication training is teaching people how we listen through our core values, experiences, and beliefs and recognizing that everybody has their own values, experiences and beliefs.”

Communication breaks down when we expect others to live by our core values. This is often done unconsciously, says Mangum. Once we can understand this, it gives everyone more room to solve problems.

“What’s most rewarding for me is seeing people who seem to be in conflict reach a true understanding of each other and are able to work together in a completely different capacity than they ever have before.”

Close Up Radio will feature Martha Lynn Mangum in an interview with Jim Masters on December 3rd at 12pm EST.

