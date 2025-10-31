Sports Betting Strategist Howard Robins of TeaserKing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Robins, sports betting strategist and founder of TeaserKing, is excited to announce a new half-hour weekly video series that blends two of his core expertise areas: advanced football betting techniques and the foundational principles of Austrian economics. Drawing on decades of experience as both a successful bettor and a trained economist, Robins offers practical strategies for both predicting sports outcomes and navigating today’s turbulent financial environment.

A Visual Mathematician’s Approach to Football Betting

As the creator of TeaserKing, Robins has developed a unique, mathematics-centric approach to football betting. Known for his keen ability to spot trends and patterns, Robins describes himself as a “visual mathematician”—someone who doesn’t just analyze numbers but intuitively sees how streaks and tendencies play out over time.

“My foundation for football betting is to play the streak—just like in roulette, where you bet on red as long as it keeps coming up,” explains Robins. “I track teams’ momentum, analyze coaching, quarterback quality, and defensive strength, and use technical spreadsheets to chart each team’s performance in different situations: home vs. away, favorite vs. underdog. This is not just a street play for me; before making a pick, I use trends, my decades of experience, and my intuition, which is often more accurate than stats. This approach allows me to isolate meaningful values and consistently select winners.”

Robins is particularly known for his mastery of the six-point teaser bet, a specialized wager that allows bettors to adjust the point spread for greater leverage. By combining empirical analysis with solid experience, he has built a record of identifying “live underdogs”—strong teams that are undervalued by the market and given points by bookmakers.

Through his TeaserKing platform, Robins has helped clients generate significant winnings. “One client last year went 10 for 10 on my picks and won $18,000 in Vegas,” he recalls. “I’m transparent with my picks and post my full record, including both wins and losses, so users know exactly what to expect.”

TeaserKing offers free daily betting classes, including complimentary pick recommendations, alongside premium subscription packages for more extensive insights.

The Fundamentals of Austrian Economics—Explained

Robins’ background in finance and economics informs his analytical process. He holds an academic grounding in Austrian economics—a school of thought rooted in free-market capitalism and individual decision-making, contrasting with Keynesian, government-driven approaches.

“Austrian economics is all about the market setting prices based on supply and demand,” Robins explains. “It’s built around Say’s Law: the idea that production creates demand. When you earn money and choose how to spend it, you drive the market. Producers are forced to listen to consumers, and prices adjust accordingly. If a product is overpriced, consumers substitute something cheaper—just as I would swap steak for chicken if prices get too high.”

Robins draws direct parallels between his betting logic and economic thinking: “Both require observing patterns, understanding incentives, and responding rationally to shifting conditions. Whether in sports or economics, it’s all about adapting to what the market is actually doing, not what you wish it would do.”

He also provides clear, accessible explanations of complex financial topics. “People often misunderstand inflation. It’s not just rising prices; it’s the result of inflating the money supply. When governments print excess money, the currency loses value—making your savings and investments worth less in real terms.”

Practical Guidance for Financial Survival

Robins advocates strategies for safeguarding personal wealth in inflationary times—in particular, exchanging depreciating dollars for tangible assets such as gold and silver. “Currencies can be printed to zero, but gold and silver cannot. They’re limited in supply and hold value regardless of government policy, which is why global demand continues to rise.”

He also encourages individuals to practice economic self-defense by substituting for less expensive goods and making informed purchasing decisions, both in daily life and in the betting market.

About TeaserKing

Founded by Howard Robins in 1977, TeaserKing is a leading resource for sports bettors seeking data-driven strategies, in-depth analysis, and transparent winning records. With free daily classes, premium pick services, and a commitment to honest reporting, TeaserKing has built a loyal following among both seasoned bettors and newcomers.

Close Up Radio recently featured Howard Robins, founder of TeaserKing in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, October 27th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-sports-betting-strategist/id1785721253?i=1000733842831

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-sports-betting-strategist-howard-robins-of-teaserking-303283083

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0WcI2xOkz2TY5PZ1uGtV7t

For more information about Howard Robins and TeaserKing, please visit http://www.teaserking.com/

