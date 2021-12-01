NTSC Board Members Named to CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
I want to congratulate Marene and Ronald for their inclusion on the Committee,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC), the only organization that represents the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), is proud to announce that two of its board members have been selected to sit on the newly-created Cybersecurity Advisory Committee within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
— Patrick D. Gaul
The Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, which was established in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, was conceived and championed by the NTSC. Marene Allison, CISO for Johnson & Johnson, and Ronald Green, Executive Vice President and CISO for Mastercard, are the two NTSC board members selected to sit on the Committee.
“I want to congratulate Marene and Ronald for their inclusion on the Committee,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “They are both leaders in their field, and we are proud to work alongside them. They will make invaluable additions to the Committee.”
Although announced with only 23 members, the Committee is authorized to include 35. The NTSC is hopeful that more hands-on cybersecurity practitioners will be selected to fill those remaining seats.
“Our board members and other high-caliber CISOs battle on the front lines against cyber-attacks every day. We hope to see more of these front-line practitioners added to the Committee to engage with CISA from that unique perspective.”
Other announced Committee members include representatives from JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft, both of which are also members of the NTSC. The Committee is set to hold its first meeting on December 10, which will include both private and public sessions.
The National Technology Security Coalition is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
Patrick D Gaul
National Technology Security Coalition
+ + 14044574329
email us here