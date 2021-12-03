Activist And Suicide Prevention Advocate Elizabeth Gerald Sets Marcie's Law In Motion With The Help Of Congress

Elizabeth Gerald Crime Summit: Monday, December 6, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois | UIC Student Center Marcie Jonea Gerald

Join in an open discussion about public safety and crime prevention with lawmakers, advocates and representatives from law enforcement

I am excited to speak in front of Congress and to be my daughter Marcie's voice. She would want this. She is making this happen from the other side.” — Elizabeth Gerald

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an advocate for change after the brutal assault and rape of her 15 year old daughter Marcie Jonea Gerald...her mother, Elizabeth Gerald is speaking in front of Congress during a much needed "Crime Summit." The event takes place on Monday, December 6th from 10:00 A.M. to noon in Chicago, Illinois at the UIC Student Center East SSE Room 302, 750 S. Halstead St. Gerald hopes the conversation with State Representative LaShawn K. Ford and other community leaders will help to enact the "Marcie Law." The law would upgrade the charges to murder/manslaughter if a sexual assault and/or rape survivor commits suicide that can be directly correlated to the sexual assault and/or rape a perpetrator is convicted of.When the assault happened in January of 2014, Marcie's spirit was broken and her dreams were shattered. Elizabeth did everything she could as a mother to try and help her navigate life after the attack. There came a point in time when Marcie could no longer cope with the mental anguish and turmoil her perpetrator had inflicted on her mind and body. On the night of July 19th, she took a bottle of pills. At 6:30 A.M. on July 20, 2015, South Suburban Hospital pronounced her deceased. Life has never been the same for Marcie's grieving family.Since her death, Gerald has worked tirelessly to build the Marcie Jonea Gerald Movement (MJG Movement.) The non-profit organization helps families struggling with the after effects of losing a child to suicide as well as assisting women who are experiencing domestic violence. As Gerald continues to change lives through her outreach efforts and motivational speaking, she also wants people to remember Marcie as a beautiful light of hope with the understanding that change is possible.With the help of entertainment publicist, Desirae L. Benson , along with lawyer and Chicago State University Law, Policy and Philosophy Lecturer Paul Pearson, Gerald is surrounded by a team of professionals who share the common goal of honoring Marcie and preventing this from happening to other young women. In a recent interview with film director, producer and CEO of the CJC Television Network, Carl Jackson Jr.--Gerald spoke in depth about why she cannot rest until changes are made. Gerald says, "I need people to know who my daughter Marcie is and how much she is loved. She had her whole life ahead of her and some monster took it all away. She may be physically gone, but her presence will forever be felt. As long as I am living, I will be an advocate for her and for change."About The Event:As Chair of the newly formed House of Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force, Ford along with lawmakers and the members of the UIC faculty, welcome input on how they can develop legislative solutions to tackle violence in the community. Feedback is an integral part of making necessary changes. Having a safe and well balanced discussion about public safety and crime prevention is important to the overall success of changing laws that can and will impact all of us.The Crime Summit is open to the public and will take place on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the UIC Student Center East SSE Room 302. Come prepared to share your ideas and solutions for change, or just come and experience the dynamic energy involved when genuine people come together for the greater good of humanity.

