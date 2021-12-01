cmi speaker management Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary
I’m excited for 2022 – our speaker roster is the absolute best, with new female talent and in-demand topics.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cmi speaker management is very proud to be marking our 20th anniversary today. This milestone could not have been achieved without the hard work of our CEO and founder, Karen Harris, our employees, our speakers, our clients and the support of our partners in the industry.
It is very gratifying to be celebrating this anniversary as the future for the global events industry is looking much more optimistic. Demand for in-person and virtual events is growing; cmi and its roster of thought leaders deliver compelling and relevant topics customized for our client’s industries.
“2021 is wrapping up on such an incredible note - celebrating 20 years in business and receiving the IASB John Palmer Award for exceptional service to my industry are both milestones in my life that I’m so humbled by and proud of,” shares Karen Harris of cmi, a global meeting industry leader. “I’m excited for 2022 – our speaker roster is the absolute best, with new female talent and in-demand topics. Plus, we are growing our all-female team to meet our clients’ need for our speakers. We are keen to bring our high level of service to our partners and clients in 2022.”
About Karen Harris:
Karen Harris is the founder and CEO of cmi. She is known worldwide for her high level of integrity and tireless work to advance ethical business practices in the global speaker industry. She had a seat on the Board of Governors of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus for seven years and held the office of President. She’s passionate about what she does – she carefully selects only the elite for representation and is the driving force behind cmi and its growth.
About cmi
cmi is a global meeting industry leader which represents an international roster of carefully selected consultants, authors and speakers who positively impact millions of people through their virtual and in-person keynote speeches, workshops, books, and thought leadership.
