Phil M Jones Creates a LIT Videobook of his best-seller, "Exactly What To Say"
Global Gurus’ Top 30 Sales Professional and Master of Influence & Persuasion
I think this Videobook format will help so many people to retain and learn his communications techniques more easily. We are beyond proud for Phil”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cmi, an award-winning, global meeting industry leader for 20 years is thrilled to announce that Phil M Jones has recently released a Videobook format of his best-selling book, Exactly What To Say. Phil’s book guides you through the magic words necessary to influence the critical conversations that show up in everyday life.
— Karen Harris
The author of the best-selling “Exactly” Book Series with over 1 million copies sold, Phil M Jones is a master of influence and persuasion. He is in the Global Gurus list for Top Sales Professionals, has 7 best-selling books, is a creator of the most listened to non-fiction book of all time, a trusted advisor for some of the world’s biggest brands and has been a successful entrepreneur since the the age of 14.
Phil shared, “I’m incredibly excited to share Exactly What To Say in this Videobook format with everyone. Partnering with LIT Videobooks and Emmy-award winning filmmakers has really brought this to life with interesting animations and live scene recreations - this makes it incredibly easy to understand and apply the concepts of using the necessary magic words in everyday conversations. These techniques are for everyone, young and old, who cares about gaining positive outcomes.”
Karen Harris, cmi’s Founder and CEO added, “I think this Videobook format will help so many people to retain and learn his communications techniques more easily. We are beyond proud for Phil!”
About cmi
cmi is a global meeting industry leader which represents an international roster of carefully selected consultants, authors and speakers who positively impact millions of people through their virtual and in-person keynote speeches, workshops, books, and thought leadership.
Tara Black
cmi Speaker Management
+1 403-398-8488
operations@cmispeakers.com