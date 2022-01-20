Futurist, and Top 50 Keynote Speaker in the World, Mike Walsh, Delivers Insights to the Future of Business and AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- cmi, an award-winning, global meeting industry leader for 20 years is excited to announce that Mike Walsh has been recognized as one of the top 50 keynote speakers in the world (ranked by RealLeaders).
Mike Walsh is the CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy on designing companies for the 21st century. He has been a leading authority on disruptive innovation and digital transformation for over 20 years. A futurist and author of three bestselling books, Mike advises some of the world’s biggest organizations on reinvention and change in this new era of machine intelligence.
Mike shared, “I’m honored to be included with such a formidable group of thought leaders who are inspiring audiences in this time of crisis and change. I’m passionate about the incredible opportunities being unleashed by this new age of AI and what it means for leaders everywhere.”
Karen Harris, cmi’s founder and CEO added, “We are extremely proud of Mike – his insights and contributions to the world of technology are leveraged by companies and individuals worldwide; he truly deserves this honor. He is a thought leader for the future of technology – his testimonials from clients he has worked with say it all!”
About cmi
cmi is a global meeting industry leader which represents an international roster of carefully selected consultants, authors and speakers who positively impact millions of people through their virtual and in-person keynote speeches, workshops, books, and thought leadership.
Tara Black
