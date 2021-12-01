Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Continues National Expansion with Franchise Agreements in Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Alabama
– New and Existing Franchise Partners Set to Develop the New Locations –
The new Royal Aloha Franchise Company ownership has brought renewed energy, a clear vision, enhanced marketing and an experienced, supportive team that have made a difference in my business.”CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of its biggest area development agreement in the company’s history, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is announcing new franchisee partners in Arizona and Nevada, as well as an additional store in Florida and the first in Alabama with existing franchisee Beach Coffee Headquarters, LLC. Initially, the three deals will bring six additional stores to the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘Ohana, with options in each agreement to open additional units.
— Kathi Hammac, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Franchisee in Florida
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is expanding in the greater Phoenix, Ariz. area with new franchisee Brian McAllister who will open the company’s first location in Scottsdale. McAllister’s upcoming store will join an existing Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii location in Tolleson, as well as one planned for a December opening in downtown Phoenix. Additional locations in Gilbert, Mesa and Chandler, Ariz. are scheduled to open in the future.
Zar Zanganeh and Tony Gushanas will bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to Nevada with two initial units planned for Las Vegas and Henderson. The Las Vegas opening is slated for early 2022.
Record growth in 2021 prompted Beach Coffee Headquarters, LLC – which joined Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in 2018 with locations in Miramar Beach and Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., then added a third store in Perdido Key, Fla. in 2019 – to expand its Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii footprint with two additional stores. A Pensacola Beach location, which will be the only free-standing coffee shop on the Key, will join the LLC’s three Florida stores, while the second new unit will be in Orange Beach, Ala., bringing the brand into that state. Both stores are expected to open in early 2022.
“There is no greater validation to the brand relaunch strategy and execution that we’re committed to with the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand than having an existing franchisee double-down on their investment,” said Scott Snyder, CEO for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Our leadership team will always operate from a franchise-first mentality and this expansion in the Panhandle reinforces that we’re making a difference in the success of our franchisees.”
Beach Coffee Headquarters owner Kathi Hammac echoes this fact saying, “The new Royal Aloha Franchise Company ownership has brought renewed energy, a clear vision, enhanced marketing and an experienced, supportive team that have made a difference in my business.”
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores differentiate themselves with a 32-year-old revived brand and cult following, the largest selection of 100% Hawaiian Coffees and other international blends, a new innovative food menu with a Hawaiian twist, branded Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii merchandise and a unique “Hawaiiana” in-store experience that’s full of Aloha Spirit.
With the announcement of the Arizona, Nevada and Florida franchise agreements, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has taken another step toward meeting its goal of opening 150 stores in five years. The company now has commitments to open 45 new franchise locations with more pending approval. As Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continues its national franchise expansion, it is seeking qualified, experienced and passionate franchisees and multi-unit franchise operators to develop the break-out concept in select geographic markets.
About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through more than 20 franchise locations – with additional shops to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.
# # #
Melissa Morris
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
+1 7203398279
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other