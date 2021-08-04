Martin & MacArthur Selects Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii as a Retail Partner
The Partnership Connects Two Companies Known for Quality Hawaiian Products
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is known for its exceptional quality and rich traditions, making it the ideal choice as the only Hawaiian coffee we feature at Martin & MacArthur.”CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is proud to announce a new partnership with Hawaii-based retailer, Martin & MacArthur, the largest handcrafter of koa wood furniture and home furnishings in the world, which is also widely known for its exceptional artistry and craftsmanship. Through the partnership, Martin & MacArthur will carry 12-ounce bags of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s most popular coffees, as well as variety packs, candies, and select merchandise in their 12 stores on the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii.
— Michael Tam, President and CEO of Martin & MacArthur
These Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii products are now available at Martin & MacArthur’s galleries in The Kings Shops Waikoloa, The Shops at Kukui’ula in Kauai and The Shops at Wailea in Maui, The Sheraton Waikiki and the Martin & MacArthur flagship store in Oahu at the Ala Moana Center. Martin & MacArthur will ultimately feature Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii products in all 12 of its locations.
“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic and authentic Hawaiian brand like Martin & MacArthur that shares our commitment to crafting premium Hawaiian products," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “This exclusive retail relationship provides an elevated consumer opportunity for both brands and plays an important strategic role in re-establishing the Bad Ass Coffee brand in Hawaii.”
“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is known for its exceptional quality and rich traditions, making it the ideal choice as the only Hawaiian coffee we feature at Martin & MacArthur,” said Michael Tam, President and CEO of Martin & MacArthur.
About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.
About Martin & MacArthur
Martin & MacArthur is Hawaii’s premier manufacturer and retailer of fine home furnishings and personal accessories, incorporating world-renowned Koa. The Company was founded in 1961 by Jon Martin. As it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, the Company has expanded to 12 stores throughout Hawaii and a significant online business. All locations feature the Company’s Koa products made by its own 35 craftsmen as well as over 100 local Hawaii craftsmen, creating fine woodwork, paintings, glass sculptures, bronze sculptures, and fine jewelry. For more information, visit martinandmacarthur.com
