Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces Largest Online Sale of the Year and New Seasonal Offerings Perfect for Gifting
CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a premium brand of Hawaiian coffee products with more than 20 U.S. franchise locations and more to come in 2022, is offering the perfect way to say “Mele Kalikimaka” to friends and loved ones with the announcement of its seasonal products and largest online sale of the year.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's seasonal products are a perfect way to say “Mele Kalikimaka” to friends and loved ones.
The new holiday collection includes coffee, gift baskets, drinkware, apparel and a limited-edition Hawaiian-inspired tin. Laura Mango, one of Hawaii’s most popular artists, was selected to design this year’s collectable coffee tins and mugs. Mango’s art embodies love and respect of nature through vibrant colors and authentic Hawaiian subject matter and is now available online at www.badasscoffeestore.com and in participating stores.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is also continuing its holiday tradition of introducing a new seasonal Hawaiian Frost flavored coffee. The 2021 Hawaiian Frost has a delicious mint chocolate flavor and the coffee beans present with a decorative dusting of white “frost.”
“Our holiday products were developed with the spirit of ‘ohana, or family, in mind. At Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, we strive to bring the sights and flavors of the islands into your homes to complement special moments,” said Chris Ruszkowski, Vice President of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.
In addition to unique gifts, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is also offering consumers special holiday savings with 40 percent off the entire site from 6 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving through midnight EST on Cyber Monday when shoppers will also receive a free gift with purchases made that day. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will also celebrate 12 days of Christmas with daily featured sale items December 1-12.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through more than 20 franchise locations – with additional shops to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit.
