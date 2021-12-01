Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Partners with Industry Data Experts for Annual Darkwebathon
Darkwebathon Focuses on Uncovering Actionable Intel for Human Trafficking Related Crimes on the Dark Web
We have uncovered and triaged a significant amount of data within the application (Hades) and are now for a limited time allowing the public to assist with the investigations.”WILMINGTON, NC, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) will host their first annual Darkwebathon from December 6-10, a 5-day virtual hackathon event with the goal of investigating data from the Darkweb and uncovering actionable intelligence that can be used to effectively handle real-world cases involving crimes on the Darkweb. This program will bring industry data experts together to equip law enforcement and federal officials with fact-based content to address the highly challenging and dynamic nature of cybercrimes in human trafficking, modern slavery, and child sex abuse material.
— Larry Cameron, CISO at Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
The Darkwebathon will utilize ATII’s licensed dark web platform, Hades, by having over 300 registered event participants competing to identify and profile potential traffickers. "In 2021, ATII has had tremendous success in mapping out organized criminal networks on the darkweb in addition to attributing cryptocurrency data in blockchain forensics applications and allowing cryptocurrency companies to map out their exposure to these darkweb entities." said Larry Cameron, CISO of ATII. "We have uncovered and triaged a significant amount of data within the application and are now for a limited time allowing the public to assist with the investigations." Outside of the event, ATII uses Hades in a much larger capacity as a way to detect child exploitation, CSAM, drugs, weapons, fraud, mixers/washers, money laundering or other illicit activity – in addition to human trafficking.
“This hackathon is critical in helping law enforcement agencies navigate the Darkweb for cybercrime,” said Aaron Kahler, Founder & CEO of ATII. “Our event allows participants to identify and profile potential traffickers, providing law enforcement agencies with real and actionable intelligence.
Those participating are from crypto exchanges, NGOs, BitATM, law enforcement, and members of academia. In addition to hundreds of participants, there are 14 sponsorship partners, many of which are industry leaders such as Constella Intelligence, a global leader in Digital Risk Protection, safeguarding 30M+ global users at some of the world’s largest organizations.
“We are proud to be an inaugural sponsor of the Darkwebathon,” said Constella Intelligence CEO, Kailash Ambwani. “This program provides Constella the opportunity to work with industry leaders and law enforcement, creating a united front in the fight against human trafficking issues on the dark web.”
About ATII
The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is a non-profit organization established in 2019 in Beaufort, South Carolina. ATII's mission is to combat global human trafficking by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through advocacy awareness, intelligence integration, technology advancement and strategic data collaboration. ATII aspires to pioneer necessary change in the approach to trafficking prevention, detection, reporting and collaboration to achieve justice and save lives. www.followmoneyfightslavery.org
About Constella Intelligence
Constella Intelligence is a global leader in Digital Risk Protection, safeguarding 30M+ global users at some of the world’s largest organizations, including 5 of the top 10 U.S. banks. Our solutions are a unique combination of proprietary data, technology, and human expertise to anticipate, identify, and remediate targeted threats to your people, your brand, and your assets at scale—powered by the most extensive breach and social data collection from the surface, deep and dark web on the planet, with over 100B attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages. Learn more about Constella at constellaintelligence.com.
Jennifer Moreau
Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
+1 407-701-1112
Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Darkwebathon Intro