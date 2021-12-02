ProNavigator Adds Commercial Insurance Lines To Its Award-Winning Solution for AI-Powered Search
Carriers and Agents Offering Commercial P&C Insurance to Businesses Can Now Optimize Efficiency with Sage, ProNavigator’s AI-Driven Search ToolKITCHENER, ON, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, provider of the only purpose-built SaaS knowledge management platform made for insurance, announced that it has expanded Sage — the company’s award-winning platform to store, manage, and search business-critical insurance information — to support commercial lines property & casualty (P&C) insurance offered to businesses.
“For years, we have helped insurance carriers and agents in personal lines insurance streamline access to critical information with fast and accurate AI-powered search,” explained Joseph D’Souza, Founder and CEO of ProNavigator. “Now, we are thrilled to offer the same benefits to commercial P&C lines.”
With more than seven million small businesses in the U.S. and $315 billion in net premiums written, commercial insurance lines are a huge growth opportunity. Real-time access to accurate information hidden in underwriting manuals, policy wordings, guidelines, and daily updates becomes increasingly critical to avoid potential errors and cut long response times with customers. “I founded ProNavigator based on a routine phone call to my insurance carrier that took 90 minutes,” Joseph D’Souza recalls.
Using ProNavigator’s SaaS platform, commercial insurers and agents benefit from:
● Immediate time and cost savings lowering response times by 40%
● A central location to find business-critical insurance information
● Flexible, AI-trained search delivering relevant results in seconds
Sage, the AI-powered knowledge management solution by ProNavigator, connects insurance professionals with exactly the information they need when they need it. Using natural language understanding models, Sage’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and retrieves the right information within seconds. It reduces operating costs and supercharges productivity by making access to all supported resources quick, easy, and accurate.
ProNavigator was recently selected as a Winner for Best Service Provider —InsurTech in the sixth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, the leading independent awards event for the insurance industry in Canada.
For more information on commercial lines insurance with ProNavigator, please visit: https://www.pronavigator.ai/lp/commercial-lines/.
About ProNavigator
ProNavigator is powering insurance teams with instant information. Sage by ProNavigator is the all-in-one knowledge management platform that’s made for insurance. More than 125 insurance businesses including some of the largest insurance organizations in North America trust Sage to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The award-winning platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve information to employees’ questions. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.
