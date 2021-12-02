American Artist Jason Bryant exhibiting his artwork at Spectrum Miami.

Love Labor Lost by Jason Bryant Movies of your Dreams by Jason Bryant

ArtTour International Magazine brings Jason Bryant to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists to Booth #503

My work has never focused on the face to describe or examine a portrait.... I add more mystery to the portrait, bringing us to question who we are and what's beneath the surface” — Jason Bryant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Jason Bryant from the USA with his mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth. In addition, ArtTour International Magazine brings Jason Bryant to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists.

Jason Bryant is an American artist and illustrator. His work combines classic cinematic imagery with urban iconography and has been recognized by such entities as ArtTour International and is in collections in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. His art has received many accolades and awards and has been featured in many major publications. Spectrum Miami will be presenting his original artwork in booth #503 at their upcoming show this week.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Jason Bryant to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

