EXIT Realty Names Wise Agent CRM as Newest Premier Partner
Real estate franchisor, EXIT Realty Corp. International, has named Arizona-based Real Estate CRM, Wise Agent, as a new Premier Partner.
Wise Agent is a highly-rated platform offering many of the must-haves of today’s savvy real estate professionals, including centralized client info, smart marketing automation, and time management”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate franchisor, EXIT Realty Corp. International, has named Arizona-based Real Estate CRM, Wise Agent, as a new Premier Partner. The partnership will bring EXIT agents access to exclusive Wise Agent webinars and training classes on industry best practices such as real estate marketing, relationship building, and how to stay on task with transaction management.
— Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International
EXIT agents can leverage Wise Agent’s marketing suite to connect often and efficiently with their databases through the new partnership.
“Wise Agent is a highly-rated, popular platform offering many of the must-haves of today’s savvy real estate professionals, including centralized client info, smart marketing automation, and time management,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “We’re pleased to welcome them to EXIT’s Premier Partner program.”
Wise Agent, a powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform, combines contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent aims to help REALTORS® become more efficient, allowing them to save time and make more money.
The CRM is the preferred Real Estate CRM partner for multiple state associations, including the Florida and New York State Associations of REALTORS®.
“We are very proud to be named as a Premier Partner for EXIT Realty Corp. International and continue to build relationships with EXIT agents,” says Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO. “It is exciting to share in their vision of helping agents to put client experience first through the technology tools and support we offer.”
EXIT Realty agents can access Wise Agent’s robust marketing suite, including landing pages, video text messaging, and property flyers. Wise Agent also provides a real estate postcard solution, goal tracker, and commission reports for one low monthly cost.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ.
To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.
Wise Agent Team
Wise Agent
+1 480-836-0345
