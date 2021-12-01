Submit Release
North Carolina certifies new state record red hind

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has certified a new state record red hind.

Matthew Parr of Wilmington caught the 7-pound and 1.6-ounce fish on Oct. 1 off Cape Lookout. The fish measured 21.5 inches total length (tip of the nose to tip of the tail) and had a 17.5-inch girth.

Parr caught the fish using cut bait on 80-pound line test with a 5-foot, 6-inch Star Aeriel Heavy Action Jigging Rod and a Penn 113 N Senator Reel. He was fishing with Capt. Charles Stewart Merritt of Salt Air Ventures.

Previously, North Carolina did not list a state record red hind but created the category after Parr applied for the state record. The Division of Marine Fisheries creates new state record categories for fish that are exceptionally large for North Carolina.

Download a photo of Parr with his fish.

For more information, contact Carole Willis, with the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament, at carole.y.willis@ncdenr.gov.

