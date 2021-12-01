MOL Selects Antea Asset Integrity Software

The First in Asset Intelligence

MOL Group Oil & Gas Co. Selects Antea AIM Software with RBI/IDMS for Upstream Plant and Processing Facility

PADOVA, ITALY, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOL Group, a multinational Oil & Gas and petrochemicals company, has selected Antea’s risk based inspection (RBI) and inspection data management software (IDMS) for the asset integrity management (AIM) of an upstream plant and processing facility.

Antea was chosen due to its extensive software functionality, robust RBI and IDMS offerings, competitive price-point, value-added customer service and the professionalism of its team. Antea AIM software provides MOL with the ability to visualize asset health with the click of a button, and to manage all maintenance, inspection, and testing activity data in one comprehensive digital database – all while improving safety, reliability, environmental responsibility of the sites and reducing cost of ownership.

“We are proud of the trust placed in us by such a global leader in petrochemicals and Oil & Gas,” said Franco Gambato, Sales Director of Antea. “We look forward to facilitating prolonged asset life, reduced risk, and greatly enhanced profitability for these MOL sites.”

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied integrated services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.

