Kenya’s Kavod Foundation Honors Barbara H. Smith with The Kavod Foundation International Service Award

Kavod Foundation CEO Dr. Juma Nashon, Rhodah Shivambo, Barbara H Smith, Dr. Dorcus Mwikali, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West Barbara H. Smith with Leadership In Action Event Host Winnie Joy Dr. Dorcus Mwikali places the Kavod Foundation lapel pin one Barbara H. Smith Barbara H. Smith Addresses the Crowd at the Season Woman 's Conference in Nairobi, Kenya Award Winning Speaker and Trainer Barbara H. Smith

Barbara H. Smith of the United States Honored for Her International Service while Speaking in Kenya

People around the world are looking for a solution, and for someone, that solution may be you.” — Dr. Ruben West

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a public event held on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, Dr. Juma Nashon and Damaris Njoroge honored Barbara H. Smith with The Kavod Foundation International Service Award.The Kavod Foundation is a Kenyan-based nonprofit organization focused on providing services to people in need. The organization is dedicated to improving the livelihoods of disadvantaged individuals in the communities in Africa. Through their Showers of Mercy Initiative, they are able to provide food, clothing and improve the deplorable house structures of widows. The initiative also provided other forms of personal assistance to the widows and the less fortunate during the COVID crisis.Kavod Foundation has also trained and empowered women with life skills and entrepreneurial skills to engage in income-generating enterprises. The foundation's efforts have even extended beyond the borders of Kenya to mentor and foster young boys and girls from vulnerable families.Dr. Juma Nashon and Damaris Njoroge, the organization's leaders, decided to honor U.S. native Barbara H. Smith for her work and service to others. Barbara's service includes working with the Natasha House, a transitional home for homeless women and children.Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion."She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.According to Dr. Juma and Damaris, Barbara was handpicked for the highly coveted Kavod Foundation International Service Award for her desire and passion for helping people move past life’s challenges and thrive, not just survive.Barbara has made multiple trips to Kenya speaking and training at an number of events covering a wide age range of attendees. She even met with the leaders of VUMA Globe-Women Network to coordinate training and investment funds for its members who are mostly start-up entrepreneurs.One satisfied client said, "After my first coaching session with Barbara, a renewed sense of purpose and confidence has come over me. Her advice not only addressed the key elements of public speaking but also met my personal communication improvement needs as well."Barbara H. Smith is a mother of three, grandmother of nine, and lives in Hampton Roads, Virginia, with the two loves of her life, her husband Robert and her 83-year-old mother, Agnes.Dr. Juma Nashon is the CEO of the Kavod foundation and is committed to finding persons of excellence across the globe. On his recent trip to the United States he visited Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Utah, California, and more.Before this event, the most recent US recipient of the Kavod International Service Award was World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West of Illinois.

Barbara H. Smith wows the crowd in Nairobi, Kenya - July 2021