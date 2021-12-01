1199SEIU Nursing Home Workers Striking Today at Hudson Valley Nursing Home
Strike at holdout Orange County nursing home, Campbell Hall, comes after union reached tentative agreements with 250 other facilitiesALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Heroic 1199SEIU nursing home workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, union officials, and their supporters and advocates.
WHAT: Press conference at the picket line of striking 1199SEIU nursing home workers at Campbell Hall Nursing Home in Campbell Hall, Orange County. The owner of this nursing home has refused to sign on to a tentative contract agreement reached on Monday after hard-fought negotiations between 1199SEIU and representatives of over 250 nursing homes.
WHERE: Campbell Hall Nursing Home, 23 Kiernan Rd., Campbell Hall.
*WHEN: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, with striking 1199 members, area elected officials, other community and labor supporters
and
6 a.m.-7 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, Striking 1199 members will walk back into the facility together with support from of area elected officials, other community and labor supporters.
WHY: After three months of tense negotiations, 1199SEIU and some 250 nursing home employers reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract—a major victory for the dedicated and exhausted workers who are heading into the third year of the raging COVID pandemic. The agreement includes guaranteed annual wage increases, protection of health and pension benefits and adds Juneteenth as paid holiday, among other provisions that will help to recruit and retain caregivers, during this time of critical staff shortages. The owner of Campbell Hall has refused to sign the agreement.
The striking workers are healthcare heroes who are still risking their own health to care for vulnerable residents during this pandemic. COVID has hit nursing home residents and workers especially hard. Supporters are outraged that nursing home operators at these facilities refuse to give the workers a fair contract.
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 450,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all. https://respectnursinghomeheroes.org
