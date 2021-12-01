Titan Workspace Upcoming Webinar to Simplify External User Management for Office365 and Azure Active Directory

Webinar | Simplifying External User Management in M365 and Azure Active Directory

New feature to help companies to improve user adoption for M365 and Microsoft Teams.

Enabling external users in Office365 and extending a guest user portal to external stakeholders makes a huge positive impact on business.” — Scott Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer of Titan Workspace

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Workspace announced the general availability of new functionality that enhances the governance and management of external users in Office365.

“External user collaboration is one of Office365's most underused capabilities. There are virtually infinite ways for resolving real-world business challenges through the usage of external user features. However, because external user governance in Azure Active Directory and Office365 is so difficult, businesses are deterred from adopting this capability. To address this gap, businesses frequently subscribe to additional third-party tools, such as Drop Box, that provide a more user-friendly interface for managing external collaboration. Titan Workspace now allows business users to manage their external users without creating any dependency on Office365 tenant administrator.” said Ashish Kamotra, Founder and CEO of Titan Workspace.

“Enabling external users in Office365 and extending a guest user portal to external stakeholders makes a huge positive impact on business. Our objective is to make these functions available to Office365 subscribers. Our customers can extend collaboration seamlessly to external users and are experiencing a significant jump in their productivity.” said Scott Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer of Titan Workspace.

We are very excited to announce our upcoming webinar on 16th Dec.2021 to showcase how Titan Workspace solves external user pain areas by:

* Eliminating dependency on the M365 tenant administrator for adding or managing external users.

* Assigning permissions to someone for managed external users in AAD without giving him M365 tenant administrator rights.

* Allowing business users to invite and manage external users with a workflow.

* Dashboard to manage invitations and reminders for external users.

* Simplifying content and document site access and permissions for external users without having any dependency on SharePoint technical support.

* Offering external users access to an organization having multiple users.

* And lots of other exciting scenarios that can simplify the Office365 journey.

Register for our upcoming webinar and learn more about external user management from our experts.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 13:00 EST, 11:00 IST, 13:30 SGT, 9:30 UAE

WHERE:

To register, visit https://www.titan4work.com/webinar_registration.html

For more information about external user management features in Titan Workspace,

Read blog - https://www.titan4work.com/Simplifying-External-User-Management-with-Titan-Workspace.html

Problems that Titan Workspace solve:

Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 and Teams unless they are technically competent. A successful SharePoint adoption would demand a significant investment in adaptations and training. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan workspace has streamlined M365's advanced collaboration capabilities, thereby demonstrating how fast can these tools be rolled out without additional customization or training. Titan workspace offers Intranet, Documents management, Project management, Task management, Attendance, Timesheets, Guest user portals and a host of other apps build on SharePoint and seamlessly integrated within Teams.

About Titan Workspace

Titan Workspace is the flagship product of TFW Labs having a corporate headquarter in the USA. Titan workspace is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint. It has a unique capability that allows large corporations to set up independent digital workplace and Intranets for their subsidiary companies on a single Office365 tenant with the ease of administration and governance. Titan Workspace is being used by leading pharmaceuticals, cement, fintech, consulting, and automobile companies globally. Titan Workspace is now Microsoft Co-Sell Ready and being promoted by leading Microsoft CSPs and MSPs globally. For more details about this fastest-growing collaboration community, please visit www.titan4work.com