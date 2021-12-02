TripShock Simplifies How Families Explore Texas

Online Travel Agency Expands into Texas for the First Time

We are proud to expand our listings with partners that support our mission to provide incredible experiences to everyone who uses TripShock.” — CEO Greg Fisher

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TripShock, the online travel agency that connects local businesses with travelers from around the United States, today announced it is entering the state of Texas with attractions in five new markets: Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and South Padre Island. Adding to the more than 1,000 activities on Tripshock.com, new offerings in Texas signal the long-term growth of the online booking platform which provides live support to users upon arrival to their destination.

“Texas is known for being one of the most diverse and culturally rich places in the world,” said CEO Greg Fisher. “We are proud to expand our listings with partners that support our mission to provide incredible experiences to everyone who uses TripShock.”

Since its inception in 2009, the platform has established partnerships in 53 states. Today, TripShock users are able to reserve everything from a guided electric bike tour of Austin to private surfing lessons on South Padre Island. Attracting more than 1.5 million monthly page views, 90% of Tripshock users make their first purchase within 72 hours of visiting the site. Furthermore, with 75% of reservations made from a mobile device, TripShock is swiftly evolving into a premier travel and entertainment solution in the modern age.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Tripshock.com.

About TripShock

TripShock connects tourists with the best local businesses to create a wealth of unforgettable, family-friendly travel experiences. Its personable team of innovators and local experts combine to deliver an incredible user experience, creating lasting impressions and simplifying the travel planning process. TripShock strives to promote the cities throughout the U.S. as the premier destination for traveling families through education and opportunity in order to drive business to its partners and tour operators. For more information, visit the company website at Tripshock.com.