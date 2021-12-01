The Blockchain Strategies Fund, managed by Block Asset Management, available through the Allfunds distribution network

Block Asset Management Logo Block Asset Management Team

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management is pleased to announce that the Blockchain Strategies Fund, world´s first digital assets fund of funds, is now available for subscription through the Allfunds fund distribution network.

Created in 2000, Allfunds is one of the world's leading Wealthtech companies and provides access to one of the largest global investment fund distribution networks.

Block Asset Management are pioneers in diverse digital assets investing. They were the first dedicated crypto AIFM to be registered with the regulator in Luxembourg (CSSF) and creators/managers of the world’s first digital assets fund of funds (launched in November 2017).

Block Asset Management are not only the first, but consistently the best performing digital assets FoF, winning ‘Crypto Fund Research - No 1 performing fund’ in the sector for 2020 and again for Q2 2021 (Q3 award not yet released). The team work on the ethos of Due Diligence, Diversification & Active Management.

Institutional grade due diligence is of paramount importance in this new, complex & high-risk asset class. Block Asset Management operate as a risk filter to remove the many unnecessary risks. The digital asset class is also now very diverse, with new projects/tokens evolving and new verticals such as Smart Contract Platforms, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse. As such a diversified investment approach is vital to capture gains and reduce volatility. Finally, in such a volatile asset class, active management is key. The market can be cyclical, and event driven, managers must be aware of all the major events occurring in the space that can impact the market and act/allocate accordingly.

On the funds listing on Allfunds, Block Asset Management Founder Manuel E. De Luque Muntaner stated; "I am extremely happy to have the fund listed with Allfunds, it’s clear that global investors are keen to access reputable digital assets funds, but many global platforms have been slow to add [or find] such funds. Now these forward thinking, innovative wealth managers in search of the ‘best in class’ digital assets funds, providing institutional grade due diligence and unrivalled diversification, have the opportunity to invest.”

Co-Founder Kevin Ballard added, “Being listed with Allfunds, an industry leader, is another step in Block Asset Management’s evolution and will help drive our AUM. Allfunds has provided a new, and in demand investment opportunity to their network, and for us it’s a gateway to a new network of investors, a huge network at that!”

