BLOCK ASSET MANAGEMENT CROWNED WINNER IN ‘INVESTMENT PRODUCT PROVIDER’ AT THE WEALTHBRIEFING EUROPEAN AWARDS 2021

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management as one of the industry leaders, has been handed the honour of winning ‘Investment Product Provider’ and highly commended in ‘Most Innovative Wealth Management model’ at The Ninth Annual WealthBriefing European Awards 2021.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in European wealth management, the awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

Each of the 2 categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners, finalists and commended alike.

Winning awards is particularly important in challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Founder & CEO Manuel De Luque said: “The team at Block Asset Management are incredibly proud to win the prestigious WealthBriefing award. Being pioneers is never easy, we have faced many challenges in the digital assets space but our unwavering dedication to due diligence & diversification has served us well”.

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organisations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.

“These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in European wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in European wealth management.”

