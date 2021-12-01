DNREC Seeks Contractor Applications for Solar Pilot Program

An installer outfits a residence with solar panels

Two-Year Program Targets Low- to Moderate-Income Households

Low- to moderate-income homeowners who have found installation of solar panels beyond their reach could get assistance with a pilot program expected to launch next year.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is requesting applications from contractors to participate in the program. Applications are due by January 21, 2022.

The 2-year pilot program expects to serve at least 50 clients per year.

The pilot program seeks to test expansion of residential solar Photovoltaic systems into the low- to moderate-income market segments, which have been underserved by existing renewable energy assistance programs. Experience acquired by the Department during the pilot program will be used develop a statewide solar program that will provide services to low- to moderate-income homes regardless of electric utility service territory.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through transitioning to cleaner energy sources is a key component of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Unfortunately, for some families, installing solar panels is outside their budget. This pilot program will help us identify the best ways to help low- and moderate-income families make the switch.”

Selected qualified contractors will be required to also apply through the Green Energy Program for approval as a participating contractor as a condition of participating in the pilot program. The Green Energy Program provides grants and incentives to promote the use of renewable energy in Delaware.

The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, which is overseeing the program, will provide a list of low-income clients eligible for the pilot program that have recently received services through the DNREC Weatherization Assistance Program. Under the terms of the Request For Qualifications, selected contractors are required provide information in their proposal indicating how they would market to and recruit moderate income households.

Funding for the program will come from the Weatherization Assistance Program and the Green Energy Fund.

