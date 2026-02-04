Spring Turkey Season Lottery Attracts Record Number of Applicants for Hunting State Wildlife Areas

Delaware’s spring turkey season has become increasingly popular among hunters – last year’s record harvest of 801 gobblers

led to an all-time high for turkey hunting permit applications on state wildlife areas /US Fish and Wildlife Service photo

Strong Resident Participation and Growing Non-resident Interest

Marks Another Milestone Year for Delaware Turkey Hunting

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that the 2026 lottery for State Wildlife Area Spring Turkey Season hunting permits has once again drawn the largest applicant pool since the State’s first turkey hunting lottery was held in 1991. This year, 540 permits were available to 992 hunters who applied for them ahead of the upcoming spring season. The DNREC Wildlife Section ran the annual turkey hunting lottery Jan. 21 – making permits available for all the state’s 19 state wildlife areas and Delaware’s two National Wildlife Refuges, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook. Permits issued for these areas will cover one of four 2026 turkey season segments – with the season opening April 11 and ending on May 10.

Of the record number of applications – which came on the wings of last year’s record harvest of 801 gobblers – 869 were submitted by Delaware residents. The 123 non-residents applying for permits represented 22 states – further testimony to the First State’s growing reputation as a destination for taking a wild turkey. Of the permits awarded via the lottery, 481 permits (89.1%) went to resident hunters, with 59 permits (10.9%) going to non-resident hunters representing 14 states.

For this season’s lottery, Blackiston Wildlife Area near Clayton was the most popular turkey hunting venue selected, followed by Tappahanna Wildlife Area near Hartly, Cedar Swamp Wildlife Area near Townsend and the Norman G. Wilder Wildlife Area near Petersburg in Kent County.